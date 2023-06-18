Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VKI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. 100,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,961. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

Get Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II alerts:

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 16.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.