Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of VKI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.33. 100,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,961. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $9.79.
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0321 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-end investment fund and trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
