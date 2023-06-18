iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Short Interest Up 10.5% in May

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,360,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 12,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,747,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:EMB traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,670. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.35 and a one year high of $90.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $85.13.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.3526 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMB. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 74,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5,006.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.