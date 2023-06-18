John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
NYSE:HPS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 39,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.46.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.
Read More
