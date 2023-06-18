John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 205,800 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the May 15th total of 165,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE:HPS traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.43. 39,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.45. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12-month low of $12.94 and a 12-month high of $17.46.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 3rd quarter worth $699,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $94,000.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.