Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 181,400 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the May 15th total of 203,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Koppers Stock Down 0.4 %

KOP stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,945. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $711.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.83. Koppers has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $38.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $513.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.50 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koppers will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koppers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Koppers to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph P. Dowd sold 15,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $479,626.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,156.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Koppers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Koppers by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals, Railroad and Utility Products and Services, and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene, creosote, and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Articles

