Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE) Short Interest Update

Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kuke Music Price Performance

KUKE traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.69. 29,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,101. Kuke Music has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments: Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events and Performances Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

