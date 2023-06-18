Monero (XMR) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Monero has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $136.94 or 0.00516293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and $35.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,523.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.20 or 0.00291044 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00057831 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.44 or 0.00405073 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003772 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,293,534 coins. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

