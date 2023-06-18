Nexum (NEXM) One Day Trading Volume Hits $28,975.92

Nexum (NEXM) traded down 14.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. During the last week, Nexum has traded 68.9% higher against the dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a total market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $28,975.92 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

