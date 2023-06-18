Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nomad Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Nomad Foods from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Nomad Foods Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $18.03 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $831.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOMD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 183,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, Serbia, Croatia, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready to cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

