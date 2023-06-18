Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 106,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 105,137 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $147,191.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,135,678. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero purchased 106,000 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.77 per share, with a total value of $187,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTK. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156,891 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 269,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after acquiring an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,914,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after acquiring an additional 30,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,446 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 334,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,624,000. Institutional investors own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

