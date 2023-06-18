PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading 10.1% Lower Over Last Week

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 17th. One PLC Ultima coin can currently be bought for $79.14 or 0.00298234 BTC on major exchanges. PLC Ultima has a total market capitalization of $153,304.69 and $296,884.92 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 1,937 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

Buying and Selling PLC Ultima

