Polymath (POLY) Trading 2.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $100.23 million and $66,960.44 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.14 or 0.00290865 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00013373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000522 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.10162877 USD and is down -0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $42,419.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.