Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Cut by Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Royal Gold in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RGLD. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.44.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $117.61 on Friday. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $84.54 and a 12 month high of $147.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $130.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 41.55%.

In other news, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,669.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Hayes sold 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $304,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the first quarter worth about $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

