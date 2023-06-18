Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Increased by Analyst

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy increased their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. Stifel Firstegy has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.85 billion.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

GEI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.38.

Shares of TSE GEI opened at C$21.19 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of C$20.57 and a 12 month high of C$26.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$21.99 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.87.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.64%.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.