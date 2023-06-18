Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CrowdStrike in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $153.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $155.14 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $205.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of -238.68, a PEG ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 1.02.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the sale, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,393.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

