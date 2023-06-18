Short Interest in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Drops By 11.3%

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,500 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the May 15th total of 618,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HTBK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 498,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,885. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $514.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.94. Heritage Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $52.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.74 million. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 33.67% and a return on equity of 11.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Commerce Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $299,407.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $299,407.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Conner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $36,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,815.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Commerce

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,912,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,210,000 after acquiring an additional 50,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,681,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,328,000 after acquiring an additional 704,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,190,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,574,000 after acquiring an additional 178,538 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,090,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,747 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HTBK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

