Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of SRNE opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.58.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

