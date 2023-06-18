StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.76 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LightPath Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies ( NASDAQ:LPTH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 14.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPTH. State Street Corp raised its stake in LightPath Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 62.0% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 509,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 195,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 4.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 812,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

