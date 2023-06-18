Torah Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.07 Million (VP)

Torah Network (VP) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00006857 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Torah Network has a total market cap of $12.07 million and $9,767.00 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Torah Network Token Profile

Torah Network’s genesis date was November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official message board for Torah Network is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8. Torah Network’s official website is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network.

Torah Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 1.80260786 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $40,981.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Torah Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

