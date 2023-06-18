TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $60.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. TravelCenters of America has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $88.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.30 and its 200-day moving average is $70.35.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.88). TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 889,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,231,000 after acquiring an additional 20,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 782,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 676,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 612,005 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,005,000 after buying an additional 175,902 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 521,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

