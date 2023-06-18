Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Universal Security Instruments Stock Up 5.8 %

UUU stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Universal Security Instruments has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 million, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average of $2.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Its products include Smoke and Fire Alarms, Carbon Monoxide Alarms, Combo Smoke, CO & Gas Alarms, 10 Year Sealed Battery Alarms, Home Safety & Security, and Alarm Accessories.

