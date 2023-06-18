Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.63) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.56) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

WHR stock opened at GBX 86.10 ($1.08) on Wednesday. Warehouse REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 85.50 ($1.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.60 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £365.80 million, a P/E ratio of 615.00, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Warehouse REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

