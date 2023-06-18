Yunji Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.
Yunji Stock Performance
Shares of YJ opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.60.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Yunji
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yunji (YJ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.