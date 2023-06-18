Yunji Stock Set to Reverse Split on Tuesday, June 20th (NASDAQ:YJ)

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, June 20th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 20th.

Yunji Stock Performance

Shares of YJ opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47. Yunji has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Yunji alerts:

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Yunji had a negative net margin of 12.53% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $41.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Yunji

Yunji Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Yunji by 272.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 815,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 596,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yunji by 161.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the first quarter worth $31,000. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Yunji, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of social e-commerce platforms. It offers Yunji App, a combination of Yunji VIP App and Yunji Flagship App. It also provides solutions and services that allow suppliers to benefit from the firm’s scale of operations and marketing capabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.