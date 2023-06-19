11,663 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Acquired by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on GOLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Laurentian decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.70 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $16.71. The company had a trading volume of 21,152,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,180,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $20.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $12.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.