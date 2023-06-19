210,840 Shares in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Bought by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 210,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,835,000. Stellantis makes up about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $451,611,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Stellantis by 366.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,755,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,249,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377,760 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 922.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,361,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871,396 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $67,184,000. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Stellantis by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,463,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $17.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,579,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,071. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.36. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Stellantis

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stellantis from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

(Get Rating)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.