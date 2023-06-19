5,144 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,144 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYK. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $294.35. 2,431,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,323,257. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $306.56. The stock has a market cap of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $286.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.05.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

