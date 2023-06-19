Achain (ACT) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.27 Million

Achain (ACT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Achain coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $1.27 million and $168,367.75 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009489 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000264 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002184 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002662 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003142 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.