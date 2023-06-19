Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Short Interest Update

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the May 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC traded down $3.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90. Altisource Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,404,812.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter worth about $293,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

Altisource Asset Management Corp. operates as an alternative lending company. The firm provides liquidity and capital to under-served markets. It assess opportunities which potentially be of long-term benefit to shareholders such as Crypto-ATMs. The company was founded on March 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Christiansted, Virgin Islands.

Featured Articles

