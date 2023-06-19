Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.76 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $452,154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3,557.5% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,870,000 after buying an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 295,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,303,000 after buying an additional 112,831 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 527 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $1,447,583.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,604 shares in the company, valued at $41,069,259.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,680.32, for a total value of $112,573.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,528.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,925.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,759.80.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $30.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $2,640.99. 828,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,639.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,441.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

