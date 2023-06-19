Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $4.36 Million Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned 0.09% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CIBR traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.74. 510,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average of $41.50. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.