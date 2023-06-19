Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 5,019 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 1.78% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

COMB stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.37. 24,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,063. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.35.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

