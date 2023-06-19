Appleton Partners Inc. MA Raises Holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $665,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.8% in the third quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 286,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after purchasing an additional 92,770 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IAGG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.99. 194,060 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.