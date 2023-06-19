Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 741 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 741 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Xylem by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 31,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in Xylem by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

Xylem Stock Up 0.1 %

Xylem stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,474,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,030. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.89 and a 12 month high of $118.58.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.