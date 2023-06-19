Ardor Market Cap Achieves $60.74 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0608 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $60.74 million and $561,862.37 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00042682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000934 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ardor is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

