Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $311,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after buying an additional 1,352,164 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $73.34 on Monday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

