Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 5,024 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock opened at $106.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

