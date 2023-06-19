Avaii Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Choice Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,809,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,735,000 after acquiring an additional 519,851 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.20. The company had a trading volume of 301,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.08.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

