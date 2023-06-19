Avaii Wealth Management LLC Sells 731 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 160,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.28.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,145,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,710. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $101.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day moving average is $90.82.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Articles

