Avalanche Price Reaches $11.25 (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $11.25 or 0.00042642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $3.88 billion and $84.48 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00031898 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014685 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000699 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,682,410 coins and its circulating supply is 344,962,960 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.