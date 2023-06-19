Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after buying an additional 271,288 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Bancolombia stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.46. 319,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,151. Bancolombia has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.6959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.

About Bancolombia

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.