Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the May 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 379,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancolombia
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIB. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,404,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,165,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,641,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bancolombia by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,521,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,485,000 after buying an additional 271,288 shares in the last quarter.
Bancolombia Trading Down 2.6 %
Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Bancolombia had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bancolombia Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.6959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.14%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.69%.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.
