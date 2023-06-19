BCS Wealth Management Buys 605 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of BCS Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181,477 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $228,207,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after acquiring an additional 357,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $367.93 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $372.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.59 and a 200 day moving average of $318.84.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.