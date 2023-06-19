BCS Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 79.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PJAN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,702 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 580,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,282,000 after buying an additional 343,442 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after buying an additional 190,622 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at $5,345,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the third quarter valued at $5,125,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $34.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.89.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

