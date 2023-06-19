BCS Wealth Management Has $516,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.62. 2,252,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,605,033. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.97 and a 200 day moving average of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

