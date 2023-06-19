BCS Wealth Management Sells 14,036 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,036 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $804,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,727,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,708,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $564,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ opened at $47.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.13.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

