BCS Wealth Management Sells 1,881 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $842,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 100,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,146,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 256,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average is $71.42. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.