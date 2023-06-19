BCS Wealth Management Sells 5,129 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY)

BCS Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:BMAY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,129 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.28% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 1,441.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.48. 27,834 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.94.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (BMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

