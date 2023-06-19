Beldex (BDX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.68 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0537 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $285.99 million and $5.68 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,748.61 or 0.06441143 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00031849 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000431 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,918,848,030 coins and its circulating supply is 5,329,248,030 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Buying and Selling Beldex

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

