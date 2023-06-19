Bend DAO Tops One Day Volume of $350,540.62 (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Bend DAO has a total market cap of $49.69 million and approximately $350,540.62 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Bend DAO token can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO launched on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

