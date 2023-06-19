Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $2.94 Million in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of MSC Industrial Direct as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2,809.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 28,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $1,031,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of MSM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.66. 1,338,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,059. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.32 and a fifty-two week high of $98.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.54 and its 200 day moving average is $86.03.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.76 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 9.34%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $586,157.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,048.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MSM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

