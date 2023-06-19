Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000. IQVIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 16,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.2% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,378 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, hitting $216.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,182,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,265. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $249.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their target price on IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

