Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 2,200 Shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. owned about 0.21% of Bank of South Carolina worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of South Carolina during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, hitting $14.35. 9,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331. Bank of South Carolina Co. has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $79.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.43.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Bank of South Carolina ( NASDAQ:BKSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 30.19%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. Bank of South Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Bank of South Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

About Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal and business banking services including checking, savings, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, retirement accounts, loans, credit cards, safe deposit boxes, and internet banking.

Further Reading

